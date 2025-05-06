India has attacked Pakistan at six different locations, killing eight people and wounding another 35, Pakistani officials reported, adding the Pakistani Air Force shot down five Indian warplanes and some drones in their ongoing response to the "cowardly and shameful" attack.

The Indian army, "using different weapons, targeted six places, which left 24 impacts," Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told a pre-dawn news conference on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

The targeted places, including a mosque, were inside Pakistan as well as in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, he said.

Pakistan's Punjab province declared a state of emergency after Indian missile attacks. One of the Indian missiles struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed and a woman and a man were wounded, one Pakistani official said.

Pakistani military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad's retaliation to Indian missile attacks was under way, adding Islamabad has "every right" to respond to "this act of war imposed" by New Delhi.

Minutes after reports of missile strikes, Pakistan's Air Force shot down five Indian warplanes and a drone, Islamabad's Defence Minister said.

India said it launched "Operation Sindoor", hitting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

No Pakistani military facilities were targeted, the statement added.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution," New Delhi said.

The Indian Army said that three civilians were killed in "cross-border firing" by Pakistan in India-administered Kashmir. Islamabad did not respond to the Indian claims.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, the main city in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, resident Abdul Sammad said he heard several explosions and some people were wounded in the attack.

Residents in Muzaffarabad were seen running in panic,, and power was immediately cut by the authorities.