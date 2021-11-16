Fast News

Armenian troops were accused of using various caliber weapons to target Azerbaijani army positions, leading to Azerbaijani forces taking retaliatory measures.

Armenian armed forces have opened unprovoked fire on the Azerbaijani army positions on the border.

Azerbaijani army positions in several settlements were subjected to intensive fire by Armenian troops on Tuesday, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Azerbaijani forces took adequate retaliatory measures,” the ministry said, adding the operational situation is currently under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Armenian troops used various caliber weapons to target the army positions according to the statement.

Targeted army positions were in settlements of the Kalbajar, Gadabay, and Tovuz regions, as well as the Kohnegishlag settlement of the Aghstafa region.

Thirty years of tensions

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense for three decades.

Tensions began in 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes had erupted on September 27, 2020, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

The fighting ended with a Russia-brokered agreement on November 10, 2020.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

