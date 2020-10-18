Fast News

Azerbaijan has now shot down two Armenian Su-25 fighter jets using its S-300 missile defence system.

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet on Sunday, October 18, according to the country's Defense Ministry. (AA)

Azerbaijan has shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defence Ministry, the second in as many days.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the Su-25 jet was trying to launch airstrikes on Azerbaijani positions in the Jabrayil region when it was shot down.

The jet was destroyed by Azerbaijani forces using the S-300 missile defence system at around 0830GMT, the ministry said.

In a phone call, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar congratulated Azerbaijan on shooting down the jets.

On October 18, at 12.30, another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian AF, which was trying to launch air strikes on the positions of the #Azerbaijani Army in the direction of #Jabrayil, was destroyed by Azerbaijani Air Defense Units.#LongLiveAzerbaijan#LongLiveAzerbaijanArmy — Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) October 18, 2020

'Grossly violated'

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of violating a new humanitarian ceasefire in occupied-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Armenian armed forces did not comply with the new ceasefire deal which came into force at midnight.

The statement adds that Armenian forces fired mortars and artillery in the vicinity of Jabrayil city, as well as liberated villages located along the Araz River.

The ministry said it incurred no losses of military personnel and its units took adequate retaliatory measures.

In another statement also released on Sunday, the ministry said it had on Saturday attacked Armenian positions and had destroyed two missile guiding stations of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, five T-72 tanks, three BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, two Smerch MLRS, a D-20 gun-howitzer, a KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, and six vehicles.

Azerbaijani troops are now in control of the operational situation along the entire front.

READ MORE: Temporary Armenia–Azerbaijan ceasefire comes into effect

Today we celebrate the 29th Anniversary of our Independence together with our #Jabrayil, #Fuzuli & other liberated territories, as proud citizens of #strong, #prosperous #Azerbaijan!



Müstəqil Azərbaycanın banisi, Ulu Öndər, ruhunuz şad olsun, torpaqlarımız geri qayıdır! 🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/Z1Rb5OQJNn — Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@Azerbaijan) October 17, 2020

Attacks on Ganja

Overnight Friday, at least 13 civilians were killed, including four women and three children, and nearly 50 others injured, when Armenian missiles struck Azerbaijan's Ganja city

Some 20 women and five children were also among the injured, while two children remain missing, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said.

Over 20 homes were destroyed during the attack.

It was Armenia’s second deadliest assault on the civilian-populated Ganja in less than a week.

The area is far from the frontline.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, the UN condemned the attack on Ganja city and said parties should protect civilians and civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "remains very deeply concerned about the ongoing hostilities and their impact on the populations," said spokesman Farhan Haq.

"We reiterate our strong condemnation of any targeting and attacks against civilian populated areas anywhere."

Had an exchange of views on the latest situation in the region w/ FM @MevlutCavusoglu. Stressed the recent cruel missile attack by #Armenia on #Ganjacity of 🇦🇿 & gross violation of international humanitarian law. Express my gratitude to brotherly 🇹🇷 for its always just position. pic.twitter.com/lShamVdV59 — Jeyhun Bayramov (@bayramov_jeyhun) October 17, 2020

Along with Ganja, a hydroelectric power plant in Mingachevir was also targeted by the Armenian army on Friday, but its missiles were shot down by Azerbaijan’s air defence system.

Since new clashes erupted between the two countries on September 27, Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

As of midday Saturday, Armenia has killed at least 60 Azerbaijani civilians and injured 270 more, according to Azerbaijani officials.

The number of houses damaged in Armenian attacks has reached 1,704, along with 90 residential buildings and 327 civil facilities, according to Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan vows retaliation after deadly Armenian attack on Ganja

We’ve arrived at the scene of the of the latest missile attack on the #Azerbaijan city of Ganja. At least 13 dead, 48 injured, people still missing. Belongings strewn all around. #Armenia #NagornoKarabakh pic.twitter.com/C7XrdDYV4Y — Andrew Hopkins (@achopkins1) October 17, 2020

Tension for three decades

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

About 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

Multiple UN resolutions, as well as international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

World powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have called for the cessation of hostilities. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

READ MORE: For some European politicians, support for Armenia is a religious duty

Source: TRTWorld and agencies