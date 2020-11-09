Fast News

President Ilham Aliyev says his country's troops have freed 23 more villages from Armenian occupation, a day after liberating key Shusha town in landlocked region.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev says Shusha town has critical importance in liberating the entire Armenia-occupied Karabakh. (AFP)

Azerbaijan's military has liberated almost two dozen villages from Armenian occupation as fighting continues inside the South Caucasian region of Nagorno-Karabakh that has been the scene of deadly clashes since late September.

On Monday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced that his country's troops have liberated 23 more villages in the ongoing clashes.

Azerbaijani army has liberated five cities, three towns and nearly 240 villages as well as some strategic hills from Armenian forces' occupation since it launched an operation in Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27.

Also on Monday, the self-declared defence ministry of the Karabakh region said its military reported 44 new casualties, pushing its military death toll to 1,221 since fighting began in late September.

Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated from occupation Gobu Dilagarda, Yal Pirehmedli, Yuxari Yaglivend, Dilagarda, Seyid Mahmudlu and Elesgerli villages of Fuzuli, Demirchiler, Chanagchi, Medetkend and Signaq villages of Khojaly, Susanlig, Doni, Tug, Akaku and — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) November 9, 2020

Liberation of key Shusha town

The latest success comes a day after Baku liberated the key town of Shusha from the Armenian soldiers and militants.

The fortress town sits on cliffs around 15 kilometres from Nagorno-Karabakh's largest city Stepanakert and on the main road to Armenia.

"After 28 years, the adhan [call to prayer] will be heard in Shusha," Aliyev said in his address to the nation on Sunday, adding Shusha has critical importance in liberating the entire Armenia-occupied Karabakh.

Three-decade occupation

Relations between the two former Soviet republics over Nagorno-Karabakh have remained tense since 1991 with the latest clashes starting in September.

Since then, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

#Moscow, the Azerbaijanis celebrate the liberation of #Shusha🇦🇿 from #ArmenianOccupation! #Armenia must understand that nothing can break the determination and resilience of the brave people of #Azerbaijan and should admit the defeat!#StopArmenianAggression pic.twitter.com/7LDsOVsKFM — Ali Alizada 🇦🇿 (@Ali_F_Alizada) November 8, 2020

About 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Upper Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – has been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

While world powers have called for a sustainable ceasefire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defence and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Multiple UN resolutions also call for the unconditional withdrawal of the invading Armenian forces from Karabakh.

