Fast News
Officials said the blast came as a result of planted explosives which left at least 7 people dead.
A blast at a religious seminary in Pakistan's northern city of Peshawar has killed at least seven people, including children, and injured dozens.
"The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag," a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with media. Children were among the dead, he added.
A spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital nearby said it had received seven dead and 70 wounded patients, many with burns suffered in the blast.
This is a developing story and will be updated
Source: Reuters