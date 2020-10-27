Fast News

Officials said the blast came as a result of planted explosives which left at least 7 people dead.

Rescue workers collect remains at the site of a blast in a religious school in Peshawar on October 27, 2020. (AFP)

A blast at a religious seminary in Pakistan's northern city of Peshawar has killed at least seven people, including children, and injured dozens.

"The blast took place in a madrassa where unknown people had planted explosives in a plastic bag," a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with media. Children were among the dead, he added.

A spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital nearby said it had received seven dead and 70 wounded patients, many with burns suffered in the blast.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: Reuters