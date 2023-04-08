Fast News

Taiwan says it has detected three warships and 13 Chinese aircraft around the island.

China calls Taiwan as it breakaway province and has vowed to reunite it with mainland China, by force if necessary. (TRTWorld)

China has announced it was launching three days of military drills in the Taiwan Strait.

The People's Liberation Army's [PLA] Eastern Theatre Command said on Saturday that "United Sharp Sword" would run April 8 to 10 for "combat preparedness".

Taiwan immediately said it has detected 13 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships around the island.

In a PLA statement, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command, said "United Sharp Sword" would involve police patrol drills in the Taiwan Strait, "to the north and south of Taiwan, and in the sea and airspace to the east of Taiwan".

The exact location of the exercises was not specified.

The move follows a meeting in California between Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China calls Taiwan as it breakaway province and has vowed to reunite with mainland China, by force if necessary.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies