Three additional warships were detected in waters separating the self-governing island from mainland China on Thursday while an anti-submarine helicopter had also crossed its air defence identification zone.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on April 6 that a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter and three warships had been detected around the island. (AFP)

China has sent warships through waters around Taiwan on Thursday as it vowed a "resolute response" to the self-ruled island's president meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The move on Thursday comes amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosting Taiwan's top official Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior US figure to meet a Taiwanese official on US soil in decades.

China had repeatedly warned both sides the meeting should not take place, and deployed an aircraft carrier through waters near Taiwan hours before the talks went ahead.

Three additional warships were detected in waters separating the self-governing island from mainland China, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday morning.

An anti-submarine helicopter had also crossed the island air defense identification zone, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, the Chinese carrier, the Shandong, was also spotted around 200 nautical miles (370km) off Taiwan's east cost, Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters at parliament in Taipei.

"It is training but the timing is quite sensitive, and what it is up to we are still studying," Chiu said, adding aircraft had yet to be seen taking off from its deck.

He later told lawmakers the ship was east of the very southern tip of Taiwan, and Taiwanese warships were monitoring it at a distance of five to six nautical miles.

China has sailed its aircraft carriers near to Taiwan before and at similarly sensitive times.

Despite Taiwan having been ruled separately for more than 70 years, China views it as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary.

China carried out its largest-ever air and sea exercises around Taiwan following a visit in August last year by McCarthy's predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.

China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan in August.

Its response to the McCarthy meeting has so far been on a much lower level.

Warm welcome

Tsai said in the United States she had received a warm welcome from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

"Their presence and unwavering support reassure the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated and we are not alone," she told reporters at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Tsai's visit to California was technically a stop-over after a trip to Latin America to see two of Taiwan's dwindling band of official diplomatic allies.

Hours after the Tsai-McCarthy meeting, China issued a strong rebuke.

"In response to the seriously erroneous acts of collusion between the United States and Taiwan, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," China's foreign ministry said.

However there were no initial signs of extra military activity on Thursday morning on Pingtan island in southeastern China — home to a People's Liberation Army base and known as the closest point on the mainland to Taiwan.

AFP journalists on Pingtan last year had witnessed missile launches and army helicopters flying over the island following Pelosi's visit.

'Profound importance'

McCarthy, who is second in line to the US presidency, said a shared belief in freedom and democracy underpinned a relationship that was "a matter of profound importance to the free world".

He had originally planned to go himself, but opted instead to meet Tsai in California.

The decision was viewed as a compromise that would underscore support for Taiwan but avoid inflaming tensions with China.

McCarthy vowed US arms sales to Taiwan — which infuriate Chinese leadership — would continue, in what he said was a proven strategy to dissuade aggression.

Despite having all the trappings of a fully functioning state, only a handful of countries acknowledge Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

Under a carefully constructed diplomatic fudge, the United States formally recognises Beijing, but is an important backer of Taiwan, and maintains strong unofficial and commercial ties.

Taipei enjoys bipartisan support in the US Congress, and has grown closer to Washington under Tsai's leadership — much to China's annoyance.

Pelosi on Wednesday praised the California meeting, which was attended by more than a dozen lawmakers, both Democrat and Republican.

Tsai times out as Taiwanese president in 2024, and her party is facing a challenge from opponents seen as closer to Beijing.

She has positioned herself as a defender of the status quo — de facto, but unspoken, independence, even as China poaches allies and pressures foreign governments to isolate Taipei.

"We once again find ourselves in a world where democracy is under threat and the urgency of keeping the beacon of freedom shining cannot be understated," she told reporters.

"Taiwan is grateful to have the United States of America by all sides as we confront the unique challenges of our time."

