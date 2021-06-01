Fast News

A 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalised on April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission says but insists the risk of large-scale transmission is low.

FILE PHOTO: Slaughtered chickens displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Shanghai, China on January 21, 2014. (AP)

A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalised April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website on Tuesday.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

The news comes amid heightened awareness of the threat of emerging diseases as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to claim lives around the world.

But unlike with coronaviruses, there are global influenza surveillance systems that watch for human cases of bird flu, since a strain named H5N1 cropped up in the late 1990s in Hong Kong’s crowded live-poultry markets.

READ MORE: Highly pathogenic bird flu strain spreads across European continent

History of cases

Between 2013 and 2017, another bird flu named H7N9 infected more than 1,500 people in China through close contact with infected chickens.

With that history, authorities aren’t surprised to see occasional human cases of various bird flu strains and they monitor closely for any signs one is spreading between people.

READ MORE: Russia reports first human cases of H5N8 bird flu

Source: TRTWorld and agencies