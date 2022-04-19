Fast News

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said on Twitter that Tuesday's blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school "caused casualties among our Shia brothers".

The blasts, which occurred in rapid succession, hurt several children and more casualties were feared, according to a Kabul police spokesperson. (AFP)

Three deadly blasts have rocked a boys' school in a Shia Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital Kabul.

At least four people have been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts, according to the head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named.

The school is located in the capital's western neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and previously targeted by Daesh terror group.

The blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told AFP news agency.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

