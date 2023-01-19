Fast News

Fifteen Armenian military servicemen were killed in a fire that broke out in the barracks of one of the local armed forces units, says Armenia's Defence Ministry.

Three more servicemen were in serious condition, it said in a brief statement. (Reuters Archive)

An overnight fire that broke out in the barracks of an Armenian military unit left 15 servicemen dead and three others in serious condition, the country's defence ministry said.

"According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen were killed as a result of a fire that broke out in the barracks of an engineer and sniper company of a military unit... and the condition of three servicemen is assessed as serious," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Source: AFP