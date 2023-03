Fast News

Vessel carrying about 250 passengers catches fire off southern Philippine province of Basilan, a coast guard official says, leaving at least 12 dead with seven still unaccounted for.

Most of those who died drowned and were recovered at sea, officials say. (Philippines Coast Guards via AP)

At least 12 people have been killed with seven were still missing after a ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire between Philippine islands.

Many of those rescued had jumped off the ferry in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the coast guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen, said governor Jim Hataman of the southern island province of Basilan on Thursday.

The search and rescue effort was continuing.

The governor said most of those onboard the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 were rescued overnight but authorities were double-checking the numbers from different rescue teams, suggesting the figures could change.

The ferry was enroute to Jolo town in Sulu province from the southern port city of Zamboanga when it caught fire midway off Basilan close to midnight, he said.

The dead included at least three children, who apparently were separated from their parents, and several passengers were injured and brought to hospitals, he said.

"Some of the passengers were roused from sleep due to the commotion caused by the fire. Some jumped off the ship," Hataman told The Associated Press by telephone.

Most of those who died drowned and were recovered at sea, officials said.

The burned ferry has been towed to Basilan's shoreline and an investigation was under way, Hataman said.

Source: AP