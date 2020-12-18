Fast News

The blast also wounded at least 20 others and children may be among the victims, according to the initial information.

An explosion at a religious gathering in central Afghanistan has killed at least 15 civilians and wounded 20 others, the country's interior ministry said, adding that children may be among the victims.

Those killed and wounded were attending a Quran recitation ceremony.

Initial information suggested that explosives were placed in a rickshaw in a district of central Ghazni province, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Source: Reuters