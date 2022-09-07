Fast News

The fire – the cause of which is being investigated – also injured 40 people, 11 of them are in critical condition.

Plumes of smoke billows out of the bar, located in a crowds residential neighbourhood, as firefighters on cranes tried to extinguish the fire. (Vietnam News Agency / AFP)

At least 12 people have died and 40 others injured in a fire at a karaoke bar in Vietnam's southern Thuan An city, state media reported.

Among the injured, 11 were in serious condition, the report said on Wednesday.

"Rescue teams are still looking for victims at the scene," said Nguyen Thanh Tam, a top official with the ruling communist party in Thuan An.

"The cause of the fire has not been determined and is being investigated," they added.

The blaze engulfed the second and third floors of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff members as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the emergency exit, state media reported.

Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames, which grew quickly as they caught the wooden interior, and others were forced to jump from the building, the reports added.

People 'jumped down'

Witness Nguyen Sang, who lives near the karaoke bar, told the VnExpress news site that when fire trucks arrived at the scene, a receptionist said there were 40 people stuck inside.

"Many people ran outside through the main entrance, but many others could not stand the heat and they jumped down, breaking their hands and legs," Sang said.

Rescue workers searched through the night for anyone trapped in the 30-room bar, according to state media.

Local police said the karaoke facility's fire prevention regulations had been checked prior to the blaze, it added.

The fire was Vietnam's deadliest since 2018, when 13 people died in a blaze in an apartment complex in Ho Chi Minh City.

In 2016, a blaze in a karaoke bar in the capital Hanoi left 13 people dead, prompting a country-wide assessment of fire prevention measures at bars and clubs.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday ordered a further inspection of high-risk venues, especially karaoke bars.

Last month, three firefighters died after trying to extinguish a fire at another karaoke bar in Hanoi.

