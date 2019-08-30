Bonnie Leung of the Civil Human Rights Front said there was no choice but to cancel over concern for the safety of participants. Arrested Joshua Wong's group Demosisto urged people to continue protesting despite a high risk of arrest.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on as he confronts police after taking part in a march in Hong Kong on July 7, 2019. (AFP)

The organisers of a major pro-democracy march planned for Saturday in Hong Kong have called it off after an appeals board denied permission to hold it.

It's unclear if protesters would still gather for any unauthorised demonstration.

Bonnie Leung of the Civil Human Rights Front said on Friday that the group had no choice but to cancel the march because of concern for the physical and legal safety of participants.

Demosisto's vice-chairperson Isaac Cheng urged residents to continue protesting despite a high risk of arrest.

Joshua Wong arrested again

Hong Kong's anti-government activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were arrested on Friday ahead of the planned protests in the Chinese-ruled city which is grappling with its biggest political crisis since its handover to Beijing more than two decades ago.

Wong, the face of Hong Kong's push for full autonomy during protests in 2014 that paralysed parts of the city for 79 days, was released from jail in June after serving a five-week term for contempt of court.

"He was suddenly pushed into a private car on the street," Wong's political party Demosisto, which advocates for greater autonomy in Hong Kong said on its official Twitter account.

BREAKING: Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now. — Demosistō 香港眾志 (@demosisto) August 30, 2019

"He has now been escorted to the police headquarters in Wan Chai," it said, adding its lawyers were working on the case.

The Demosisto's vice-chairperson said the arrests of two prominent members of the pro-democracy group are an attempt to spread fear and "white terror" among Hong Kong residents.

Cheng spoke to reporters on Friday about the arrests before Saturday's banned rally.

Cheng accused authorities of trying to identify leaders in a "leaderless" movement.

Cheng says the Communist Party-ruled government in Beijing is pulling the strings and has "misjudged" the situation. He is urging residents to continue protesting despite a high risk of arrest.

Unrest in Hong Kong escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts.

It has since evolved into calls for greater autonomy under the "one country, two systems" formula, which guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary.

China rejects withdrawal of extradition bill - reports

Earlier this summer, Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, submitted a report to Beijing that assessed protesters' five key demands and found that withdrawing a contentious extradition bill could help defuse the mounting political crisis in the territory.

The Chinese central government rejected Lam's proposal to withdraw the extradition bill and ordered her not to yield to any of the protesters' other demands at that time, three individuals with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

China's role in directing how Hong Kong handles the protests has been widely assumed, supported by stern statements in state media about the country's sovereignty and protesters' "radical" goals.

The Chinese central government has condemned the protests and accused foreign powers of fuelling unrest. The Foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned other nations against interfering in Hong Kong, reiterating that the situation there is an "internal affair."

Police will ban mass rally and march on Saturday to call for universal suffrage on fifth anniversary of failed Hong Kong electoral reform package, sources revealhttps://t.co/mudhcHxuI3 — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 (@joshuawongcf) August 28, 2019

On Thursday, China brought fresh troops into Hong Kong in what it described as a routine rotation of the garrison.

Chinese state media stressed the troop movement was routine and Asian and Western diplomats watching the People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces in the former British colony had been expecting it.

Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong are not there merely for symbolic purposes and they will have "no reason to sit on their hands" if the situation in the city worsens, an editorial in the China Daily newspaper said on Friday.

Police have refused permission for an anti-Beijing march on Saturday, but organisers had appealed against the decision.

The protest would mark five years since Beijing ruled out universal suffrage for Hong Kong and comes as Hong Kong faces its first recession in a decade, with all its pillars of growth under stress.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies