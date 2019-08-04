Turmoil in India-administered Kashmir widens as India restricts movement, blocks internet, arrests regional politicians, and gathers more troops on de facto border with Pakistan.

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard at a roadblock at Maisuma locality in summer capital Srinagar on August 4, 2019. Some 40,000 fresh troops were reportedly deployed in addition to 500,000 already in the disputed region. (AFP)

Authorities in India-administered Kashmir placed large parts of the disputed region under lockdown early Monday amid a massive troop build-up by India, which traded accusations of clashes with Pakistan at the de facto border.

The recent tensions started in the last 10 days after New Delhi deployed at least 10,000 troops, but a security source told AFP news agency a further 70,000 had been dispatched in what is believed to be an unprecedented level.

"As per the order there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed," the state government ordered for Srinagar, the capital of India-administered Kashmir, and surrounding areas, in a statement obtained by AFP.

"There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order."

Universities, schools, and colleges in southern Hindu-dominated Jammu were ordered to be shut, and one district in that region was placed under lockdown.

Several other major districts of the Muslim-majority state were also placed under restrictions, local media reported.

How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Private mobile networks, internet services, and telephone landlines were cut, with only the one government-owned mobile network remained operational.

A senior official told AFP nearly 300 administrative officials and top security officials had been issued with satellite phones.

Locals say they were worried that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing government could set aside a constitutional provision –– Article 35A –– which would allow Indians from outside the disputed territory to purchase land there.

Yet @euronews, @FRANCE24 and @dwnews deem the story not worth coverage until now. Hats of @trtworld and @AJEnglish for keeping the world informed. https://t.co/pvSW41vHMn — نويد أحمد Naveed Ahmad (@naveed360) August 4, 2019

'Chili bombs' in old city

Before the networks were cut, pro-India Kashmiri leaders tweeted that they had been put under house arrest.

"I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders," Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister of the region, tweeted.

Mehbooba Mufti, another former chief minister and Modi's former ally, said on Twitter it was "ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled."

In downtown Srinagar, a local resident told AFP government forces threw "chili bombs" that affect respiratory systems, on empty streets.

The last time similar restrictions were imposed in the territory was in 2016 after the killing of a popular rebel leader Burhan Wani, which sparked months of anti-India protests that left nearly 100 civilians dead.

Arresting two mainstream political leaders & former Chief Ministers, Modi has managed what previous Indian Prime Ministers had not been able to do before - Saying the world that #Kashmir is an Occupied Territory & India has no popular support in the Valley! #KashmirUnderThreat — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 4, 2019

Pakistan warns against India 'misadventure'

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Sunday warned India that Islamabad would respond to any "misadventure" or aggression against Pakistan.

The warning came in a statement from the Prime Minister's Office in the capital Islamabad after a meeting of the National Security Committee, a forum of top civil and military official, chaired by Premier Imran Khan.

"Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IOJ&K (Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir) [or India-administered Kashmir] in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with UNSC resolutions," the statement said.

Khan summoned the urgent NSC meeting to discuss the current situation after Pakistan on Saturday claimed that Indian forces used cluster munitions on civilians near the Line of Control (LoC) the de facto border dividing disputed Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir have the potential to become a regional crisis and it is the right time for US President Donald Trump to mediate, Khan said.

Islamic bloc reacts

A separate statement by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said it was "deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir including reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces and use of banned cluster munition by the Indian forces to target civilians."

The OIC General Secretariat decried reported civilian casualties "resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added.

500,000 troops in tiny region

India maintains a deployment of 500,000 heavily armed troops in the tiny Himalayan region, which has been divided between the South Asian nation and Pakistan since their split in 1947.

The region was brought under New Delhi's direct rule in June 2018 after Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support for its local partner and dissolved the elected local government.

Since then elections for local assembly have been delayed and the region is under the rule of Indian president.

Resistance groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country in a UN-backed or sponsored plebiscite.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule.

Nearly 100,000 people have been killed in the armed rebellion and civil uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies