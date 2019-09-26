Fast News

The temblor struck about 37 kilometres offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province, destroying homes and triggering landslides.

A damaged traditional market building is pictured following an earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province in this photo taken by Antara Foto. September 26, 2019. (Antara Foto/Izaak Mulyawan / Reuters)

A strong earthquake killed at least three people and damaged a bridge, hospital and other buildings on one of Indonesia's less populated islands on Thursday.

Parts of a building at an Islamic university collapsed in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province.

Local disaster official Albert Simaela said a teacher was killed there when parts of the building fell on her.

The national disaster mitigation agency said two other people had been killed and three others injured, but authorities are still gathering information about them.

Simaela said a main hospital in Ambon was damaged and patients were evacuated to tents in the hospital's yard.

The strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 37 kilometres offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 1146 GMT (8:46 am local time) at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

"I was asleep with my family when suddenly the house started to shake," an AFP reporter in Ambon said.

"The quake was really strong. We ran from our house and saw the neighbours fleeing too. Everybody was panicking."

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a magnitude 7.5 quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies