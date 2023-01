Fast News

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has formally joined the new United Thai Nation Party in a bid to continue his work running the country.

Thailand's long-serving leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has vowed to continue his work running the country under a new political party, hinting at a bid to remain prime minister after an election this year.

The 68-year-old retired general, who has been in power since leading a coup in 2014, formally joined the new United Thai Nation Party on Monday. Early last month, he said he was ready to stay on longer, even though the constitution limits him to just two more years.

"Many things have to continue and more needs to be done for the country to forge ahead," Prayuth told about 10,000 people at the launch of the new United Thai Nation Party, which he has joined.

"I came here today not because I wanted power but because Thailand has to keep going."

Prayuth is currently trailing in opinion polls on the top choice for next prime minister, a distant second behind the 36-year-old niece of Yingluck Shinawatra, whose government he ousted in 2014.

Prayuth has yet to dissolve parliament, and an election must be held by May this year, according to the constitution.

Prayuth's challenges

The new party, led by figures from the country's conservative establishment, has yet to declare its candidate for prime minister.

During his more than eight years in power, Prayuth has survived multiple challenges via court cases, confidence votes and street protests by opponents who see him as an opportunist who lacks a public mandate.

He was junta chief before a military-appointed legislature named him prime minister, a post he kept after a 2019 election that his critics say was held under rules that ensured he stayed in power. Prayuth insists he was elected fairly.

The Constitutional Court last year ruled his first three years in charge did not count towards the maximum eight years a prime minister can serve.

If elected again, he would only be allowed to serve half a term.

Source: Reuters