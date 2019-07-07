Earthquake centred in Molucca Sea between north Sulawesi and north Malukuon, US Geological Survey says, triggering a tsunami warning.

A 7.1 magnitude quake struck off the northeastern coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island late on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometres according to Indonesia's geophysics agency.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.9.

The shallow quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres and was centred in the Molucca Sea between north Sulawesi and north Maluku, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies