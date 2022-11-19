Fast News

Mahathir Mohamad, also known as the 'Father of Modern Malaysia', suffers first electoral defeat in more than half a century after coming in fourth in a five-way fight in the country's general elections.

Mahathir held the Guinness World Record for being the "world's oldest current prime minister" when he became premier for a second time in 2018 just two months shy of his 93rd birthday. (JohnShen Lee / AP)

The elder statesman of Malaysian politics Mahathir Mohamad, 97, has lost his parliamentary seat in polls, which signals the end of the career of one of Asia's longest-lasting politicians.

Mahathir came in fourth in a five-way fight in his long-held constituency in the holiday resort island of Langkawi, the country's election commission said on Saturday.

It was his first electoral defeat in more than half a century.

He ran this time around under his own Homeland Fighters' Party and had laughed off suggestions he should retire, telling reporters before the election he had a "good chance" of winning.

"I'm still standing around and talking to you, I think, making reasonable answers," Mahathir said.

'Father of Modern Malaysia'

During his ruling the Southeast Asian nation from 1981 to 2003, Mahathir is hailed for helping transform the country from a sleepy backwater into one of the world's top exporters of high-tech goods.

His long leadership provided political stability and he gained the title of "Father of Modern Malaysia" as he oversaw the construction of highways and industrial parks in the 1980s and 1990s.

He came out of his 15-year retirement to lead the opposition Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition in the 2018 polls amid voter anger over then incumbent Najib's role in the financial scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The reformist bloc won a victory over UMNO and Najib, who was later convicted of corruption and is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence.

Mahathir became premier again but his government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting.

His titanic clashes with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim have dominated and shaped Malaysian politics over the past two decades.

In the end, age was his biggest opponent.

