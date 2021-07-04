Fast News

At least 40 people rescued from burning wreckage of military's C-130 plane after it crashed in Sulu province, says armed forces chief.

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," says General Cirilito Sobejana. (TRTWorld)

A military plane carrying at least 85 people has crashed in the southern Philippines, the armed forces chief said.

So far 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130 which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP news agency on Sunday.

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana said.

He did not say if there were casualties.

The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city before it crashed in a village in the mountainous town of Patikul, Sobejana said.

Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades.

"It was very unfortunate," Sobejana told reporters. "The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed."





This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: AFP