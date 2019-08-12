At least seven people died from electrocution and three others died after a roof collapsed in Karachi whereas another five people died in a flash flood and another two were electrocuted in Punjab province.

A woman wades through floodwater along a street after heavy rain in Karachi, Pakistan August 11, 2019. (Reuters)

Monsoon rains have inundated much of Pakistan, leaving large parts of the southern city of Karachi underwater and causing at least 17 deaths.

Rescue official Anwar Kazmi said on Sunday that seven people died from electrocution and three people died after a roof collapsed in Karachi.

The downpour and flooding began overnight and continued on Sunday, with authorities reporting more than 180 millimetres (7 inches) of rain in the port city.

Police officer Idrees Khosa said five people died in a flash flood and another two were electrocuted in Punjab province, which also saw heavy rains.

Pakistan struggles to cope with the yearly monsoon, which runs from July to September and causes flooding across South Asia.

Source: AP