Ardern announces general election will take place on October 14 and she will not seek reelection.

Ardern says she still believed Labour Party would win the upcoming election. (Reuters Archive)

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek reelection and plans to stand down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement.

Ardern said on Thursday she will not seek reelection in general election on October 14 and her last day as prime minister will be on February 7.

"For me it's time," she told members of her Labour Party. "I just don't have enough in the tank for another four years."

Ardern said she still believed Labour would win the election.

Source: AFP