Emotional scenes at Al Noor Mosque as survivors, supporters come together to mark anniversary of Christchurch attack.

Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to the murder of 51 worshippers. (AA)

Emotional scenes have been witnessed at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, where three years ago a deadly terrorist attack killed 51 people and injured 40 others.

No official public memorial was held on Tuesday, but many survivors and supporters came together to mark the day.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times at the mosque, has spent the past few weeks walking the path the killer took – from Dunedin to Christchurch, a journey of more than 350 kilometers (217 miles).

“I’m a little bit excited that the day has come today. I’m motivated to go to the mosque. Rock n Roll,” he said as he left the town of Rolleston for the final leg of his walk.

He completed his walk on Tuesday at 1.40PM local time, the same time the terrorist stormed the mosque on March 15, 2019 to attack worshippers at Friday prayers.

On March 15, 2019, the terrorist, Brenton Tarrant, who carried out the attacks, left his Dunedin home and drove to Christchurch to attack worshippers during Friday prayers.

The Australian national pleaded guilty to the murder of 51 worshippers, attempted murder of 40 others and one charge of terrorism. He was given the strongest penalty in New Zealand’s modern history – life in prison, with no chance of parole.

'Immense sadness'

Joining Atacocugu at the end of his walk for peace was the head of Canterbury Police and the Christchurch mayor, who gifted him a Ponamu, a traditional Maori pendant for the honor.

“It was a very emotional feeling being inside the mosque on this day at this time and you can’t help but think back to what that was like on that day,” said Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

“There were 72 children in this community that lost a parent – that will be with us as a society and community forever. But as a community, we have grown and become stronger, and I think we have demonstrated to the world what peace and unity can do if you allow it to flourish,” said Superintendent John Price, Canterbury district commander.

Atacocugu went on to the Linwood Islamic Centre – the second site attacked that day.

Locals in Christchurch also became visibly upset, recalling the events of that day.

“I just remember there being a shooting and I couldn’t comprehend what it was and I just felt numb and in shock. It didn’t feel anything like that would ever happen in New Zealand,” a local said.

Another said: “It was immense sadness.. really awful. A lot of innocent people were shot so meaninglessly. I find it hard to comprehend why you would feel that (hate toward Islam).”

Source: AA