Islamabad says an investigation shows a “nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS” behind a bus attack in July that killed nine Chinese workers en route to a dam construction site.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says last month's attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers was a suicide bombing. (AP Archive)

The attack on a bus that killed nine Chinese workers last month in Pakistan was a suicide attack, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said.

The minister said on Thursday that an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site on July 14. Four other people were also killed in the attack.

Islamabad had initially insisted it was an accident and the bus had plunged into a ravine.

Chinese companies have invested billions of dollars in Pakistan as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to build roads, ports and power plants in developing countries.

The $1.9 billion Dasu hydropower project where the Chinese engineers worked is backed by a state-run Chinese firm.

