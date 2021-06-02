China has supplied its single-jab vaccine in bulk in concentrated form for filling and packaging in Pakistan, where it has been rebranded as PakVac.

Pakistan has launched a locally produced coronavirus vaccine PakVac amid a decline in fatalities and infections from the global pandemic.

The development comes weeks after China supplied its CanSino vaccine in bulk in a concentrated form for filling and packaging in Pakistan.

The Chinese concentrate is being processed, sterilised and packed at a health facility in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, with capacity for rolling out three million doses a month.

Pakistan's Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar on Tuesday thanked China for helping Pakistan with the vaccine during a ceremony to mark the occasion, alongside Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong.

"As a country which consider itself to be the best friend of China, an iron brother of China, it gives us immense pride and joy to see the development that is taken place," he said.

Some 118,000 doses of PakVac vaccine have been produced so far.