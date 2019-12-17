Fast News

Former military strongman Pervez Musharraf was found guilty of charges related to his suspension of Pakistan's constitution and imposition of emergency rule in 2007, when he was trying to extend his rule as president.

Pakistan's former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf addresses his party supporters at his house in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 15, 2013. (AP Archive)

Pakistan's anti-terrorism court sentenced on Tuesday former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death on charges of high treason and subverting the constitution, a senior government official said.

"Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 for violation of the constitution of Pakistan," government law officer Salman Nadeem said.

Musharraf has been on trial for high treason for imposing a state of emergency in 2007.

Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president, has been living outside of Pakistan.

The former ruler, who has been living outside Pakistan and receiving treatment for amyloidosis, a rare disease, since the past few years, was not immediately available for comment.

Death sentence

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, delivered the verdict in the high treason case.

In March 2014, Musharraf was charged with high treason for implementing emergency rule and suspending the constitution in 2007.

In August 2017, he was declared an "absconder" by Pakistan's anti-terrorism court in the verdict on the 2007 murder of Benazir Bhutto, a two-time prime minister.

The court, in its short order on Tuesday, said after analysing complaints, records, arguments and facts in the case for three months that it found Musharraf guilty of high treason in accordance with Article 6 of the Pakistan constitution.

It was a majority verdict, with two of the three judges making the decision against Musharraf.

Musharraf ran the country as president from 2001 until tendering his resignation, to avoid impeachment, in 2008.

