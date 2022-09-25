Fast News

Thousands of people express rage on social media after the murder of Sara Inam, who police say was repeatedly hit with a dumbbell by her husband.

Back to back high profile murders of women in Pakistan have intensifed calls to do more for women protection and rights in Pakistan. (Akhtar Soomro / File / Reuters)

Pakistani police have arrested a veteran journalist after his son bludgeoned to death his new wife in their suburban home.

Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court in Islamabad on Sunday as he faces accusation of aiding his son, Shahnawaz, in the murder of Sara Inam.

Inam, a 37-year-old economist, married Shahnawaz only four months ago. She had reportedly travelled to Pakistan from the UAE, where she worked, just recently.

Police said Shahnawaz beat his wife to death with a heavy dumbbell and then tried to hide the body in a bathroom tub.

The brutal killing has mobilised women rights activists in Pakistan who say authorities must take decisive action to stop such incidents from recurring.

Inam's story has come to light months after a Pakistan businessman, Zahir Jaffer, was sentenced to death by a court for beheading his wife, Noor Mukadam.

Inam was allegedly killed on Friday by Shahnawaz after a row over a family issue.

Women say it's enough

The hashtags #JusticeforSara and #JusticeforSarah have been trending on Twitter in Pakistan, with thousands of people demanding attention and action against femicide and domestic violence.

"How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied," tweeted Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForSarah — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 23, 2022

Many users tweeted out Inam's picture alongside that of Mukadam, the 27-year-old killed last year.

Her shocking death and attempt to escape, which was caught on surveillance camera, had reignited debate on violence against women.

I went to college with Sarah Inam in Canada. The sweetest, kindest soul. Soft spoken, brilliant, majoring in Economics.

This was her first marriage.

She had worked at the best places, traveled the world & now wanted to settle down, build a strong healthy home#JusticeForSarah pic.twitter.com/5DA9gSD86g — Meher Bokhari (@meherbokhari) September 24, 2022

"I went to college with Sarah Inam in Canada. The sweetest, kindest soul. Soft spoken, brilliant, majoring in Economics," tweeted journalist Meher Bokhari.

Inam was educated in Libya, Pakistan and Canada and completed her bachelor's and master's in economics at the University of Waterloo in Canada. UAE's The National reported that she worked for Deloitte in the Gulf country for four years, and had spent the past several years working in two government departments in Abu Dhabi.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies