Nearly 12 million voters of the vast Central Asian country are eligible to cast their ballots in the vote which is expected to cement incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power.
Polling stations have opened in Kazakhstan for a snap presidential election.
Few expect surprises in the vast country's polls, with Tokayev's victory all but a foregone conclusion.
Few expect surprises in the vast country's polls, with Tokayev's victory all but a foregone conclusion.
The 69-year-old is facing no real opposition candidates in the former Soviet country where all five of his competitors are virtually unknown.
