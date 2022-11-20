Fast News

Kazakh army service members queue to cast their votes at a polling station during presidential elections in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (AFP)

Polling stations have opened in Kazakhstan for a snap presidential election.

Voting began on Sunday at 7:00 am local time (0100 GMT) and the nearly 12 million voters of the vast Central Asian country will have until 8:00 pm to cast their ballots in the vote which is expected to cement incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power.

Few expect surprises in the vast country's polls, with Tokayev's victory all but a foregone conclusion.

The 69-year-old is facing no real opposition candidates in the former Soviet country where all five of his competitors are virtually unknown.





