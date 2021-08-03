Fast News

Witnesses reported exchange of heavy gunfire after the explosion which occurred near the Afghan capital’s diplomatic quarters, its National Directorate of Security and a busy market square.

FILE: An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the check post on the outskirts of Kabul (Mohammad Ismail / Reuters)

A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire has hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul near the city's heavily fortified "Green Zone", an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies, police officials said.

Tuesday's blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament, a senior security official said.

Two gunmen were still in the area and clashing with Afghan security forces, the official said.

The city's Emergency Hospital said in a tweet it had so far received six people wounded in the attack.

#FLASH#AFG defence minster has survived the car bomb attack on his residence & says "all is well." https://t.co/gA8bLRjBfX — Zakarya Hassani (@ZHassani7) August 3, 2021

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have intensified across the country with the insurgent group gaining control over check points, trading posts and infrastructure projects.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. No details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly

Source: AFP