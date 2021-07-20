Fast News

Rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha, a live television broadcast showed.

Afghan security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)

At least three rockets landed in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, the interior ministry has said.

The rockets, fired at around 8:00 am (0330GMT) on Tuesday, were heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

READ MORE: Afghan Taliban urged to end violence in show of good faith ahead of Eid

Ghani addresses nation

"Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city," said interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai.

"All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating."

Minutes after the attack, Ghani began an address to the nation in the presence of some of his top officials.

Rockets have been aimed at the palace several times in the past, the last being in December.

The attack coincides with a sweeping Taliban offensive across the country as foreign forces wind up a troop withdrawal scheduled to be complete by August 31.

READ MORE: Afghan govt, Taliban to meet again, expedite talks: joint statement

Source: TRTWorld and agencies