Fast News

Recent clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over the occupied Karabakh region started on September 27. The two sides went to war over the territory after the USSR collapsed in 1991, resulting in an estimated 30,000 deaths.

Azerbaijani prosecutors say an attempted missile strike on the oil pipeline in Yevlah was a "terrorist act". (AA)

Azerbaijan has said it thwarted an Armenian missile attack on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline as the conflict around the occupied Karabakh region continues to escalate.

Ongoing clashes began September 27 over a longstanding territorial dispute centring around Karabakh, with nearly 200 people dead.

The rival Caucasus nations have been locked in a bitter stalemate over Karabakh after it was occupied by Armenians in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Azerbaijani prosecutors said on Wednesday that Armenian forces attempted an attack on the pipeline in Yevlah at around 9 pm local time (0500GMT) on Tuesday.

The BTC pipeline delivers light crude oil, mainly from the Azerbaijani-Chirag-Guneshli field, through Georgia to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan for export via tankers.

Azerbaijan described the attack as a "terrorist act" and highlighted the pipeline's important role in Europe's energy security.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan frees more villages around occupied Karabakh as fighting rages

Azerbaijan's primary route for oil exports is the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, which accounts for around 80 percent of country's oil exports and runs via Georgia and on to the Turkish Mediterranean coast. (Enes Danis / TRTWorld)

Turkey calls for urgent dialogue with EU

Turkey on Tuesday called for the world to back Azerbaijan in the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments during a visit to Azerbaijan, after Russia, the United States and France on Monday called for an "unconditional" halt to the fighting.

"To put these two countries on equal footing means rewarding the occupier," the Turkish foreign minister said. "The world must be on the side of those who are right, namely on the side of Azerbaijan."

Neither side has shown any inclination to slow the recent hostilities despite mounting civilian deaths.

Cavusoglu dismissed international calls for a ceasefire, saying: "They have been making the same call for nearly 30 years".

'Fighting until the end'

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists after a meeting with Cavusoglu that there was no hope of a ceasefire until Armenian troops withdraw from Karabakh.

"Armenian armed forces must leave Azerbaijan's occupied territories," he said.

"We will be fighting until the end."

Azerbaijan's defence ministry and Karabakh's foreign ministry both said fighting was continuing on several fronts on Tuesday morning.

The conflict has expanded in the last few days with shelling on big cities, including the regional capital Stepanakert and Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja.

Rising deaths

The two sides have reported a total of 286 deaths since the fighting erupted, including 46 civilians, but the real figure is expected to be much higher.

Most of the confirmed deaths are from the Armenian side, which has reported 240 fatalities.

READ MORE: Could the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict spill over into Iran?

ECHR interim measures

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday criticized a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to take interim measures against the country at the request of Armenia, which is locked in a conflict with Azerbaijan.

Hami Aksoy said in a statement that the ECHR’s move dealt a blow to its credibility and reputation as it lacked a judicial basis and the court did not even consult with the Turkish government.

The ECHR’s decision was based on political, not judicial reasons, said Aksoy, adding the court was not aware of the realities on the ground.

READ MORE: Why the Minsk Group is unable to address the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Multiple UN resolutions, as well as international organisations, demand the withdrawal of the invading forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the US, was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was reached in 1994.

Many world powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have urged an immediate cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies