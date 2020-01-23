Fast News

The 2019-nCoV has so far killed 17 people and infected more than 500 others, with most cases found in Wuhan. The city of 11 million people is under lockdown with outward flights and trains indefinitely suspended.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along a street in Beijing on January 23, 2020. (AFP)

As China locks down Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of a new viral outbreak, countries around the world are scrambling to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

The lockdown of an entire city to contain a virus outbreak stands in contrast to its handling of the deadly SARS crisis two decades ago, when it was criticised for being secretive and indecisive.

The new virus –– now named "2019-nCoV" –– has killed at least 17 people and infected more than 500 others. Most cases were found in Wuhan, the central city of 11 million people, where outward flights and trains were indefinitely suspended on Thursday.

Like SARS (short for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), China's new disease is contagious between humans and is part of the same family of coronaviruses.

But unlike the 2003 SARS epidemic, when China drew international condemnation for covering up cases, Beijing is taking a starkly different approach to contain the new disease, experts say.

"Chinese authorities express the willingness to collaborate more transparently and more quickly than for (the) SARS outbreak," said Antoine Flahault, deputy director of the Swiss School of Public Health.

The consequences of the information blackout during the SARS outbreak were keenly felt in China.

Nearly 650 people died across the mainland and Hong Kong from the disease.

Here's what we know so far about the 2019-nCoV:

- The pathogen is entirely new - a never-before-seen strain of coronavirus.

- Most patients experience flu-like symptoms, including fever, a cough, shortness of breath, a sore throat or runny nose.

- It may have originated in bats, according to genetic analysis, but researchers say there could have been an "intermediate host" in the transmission to humans that one study suggested could have been snakes.

- It's being passed between humans. Nathalie MacDermott of King's College London said it seems likely the virus is spreading through droplets in the air from sneezing or coughing.

- It is milder than SARS. Which makes it more worrying as it allows infected people to travel far before they become symptomatic.

A child wears a mask at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station in Hong Kong on January 23, 2020. (Reuters)

11 million under lockdown to contain virus

Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday the virus likely came from "wild animals at a seafood market" in Wuhan.

The market offered a range of exotic wildlife for sale, including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf pups, giant salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines and camel meat.

SARS was linked to Chinese consumption of civet meat.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops guarded Wuhan city's train station, where metal barriers blocked the entrances at 10 am local time. Only travellers holding tickets for the last trains were allowed to enter, with those booked for later trains being turned away.

“To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science," said Gauden Galea, the World Health Organization's representative in China.

“It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say it will or it will not work."

Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces in Wuhan were eerily quiet.

Social media users posted that cinemas were cancelling showings and complained that food vendors were exploiting the situation with huge price increases on fresh produce.

Virtually everyone at the scene was wearing masks, news website The Paper's live broadcast showed.

Local authorities have demanded all residents wear masks in public places and urged government staff to wear them at work and for shopkeepers to post signs for their visitors, Xinhua news agency quoted a government notice as saying.

Train stations, the airport, subways, ferries and long-distance shuttle buses were stopped in the city, an industrial and transportation hub in central China's Hubei province.

China takes more open approach

The Chinese government has published regular updates of the new virus since announcing its appearance at the end of December, the exact opposite to its response in 2003.

The country saw its first case of SARS in November 2002, but Beijing waited until February to officially acknowledge the disease, which it downplayed then as "effectively controlled".

Chinese authorities also repeatedly failed to coordinate with the WHO, which urged "full and open" reporting of cases.

In addition to Guangdong province, WHO experts were also blocked from accessing Beijing military hospitals with suspected SARS patients.

By early June 2003, more than 300 people in China had died from the disease, while another 5,329 remained infected.

In contrast, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes, on Wednesday hailed the "very, very strong measures" taken by China this time around.

He praised its openness about the current outbreak as "commendable".

Tedros spoke after the global body held a meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to classify the outbreak as a global health emergency. International experts were split and a new meeting will be held on Thursday.

16 under observation in US

At least 16 people had close contact with a Washington state man diagnosed as the first US case of the coronavirus and are being monitored, local officials said.

The patient, a 30-year-old man, is doing well and may be released from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington in the near future, the hospital's chief medical officer Jay Cook told a press conference.

None of the people who were in close contact with the patient have displayed symptoms of the flu-like illness, said John Wiesman, secretary of health for Washington State.

"The risk to the general public remains low," said Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District.

The man fell ill over the weekend after travelling to Wuhan, China, his hometown, in November and December and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday.

Countries around world gear up response to new coronavirus

Countries in Asia and elsewhere have begun body temperature checks at airports, railway stations and along highways in hopes of catching people carrying the new coronavirus that is believed to have spread from Wuhan in central China.

The recent confirmation that the disease can spread between humans has heightened fears as millions of Chinese travel during the annual Lunar New Year holiday.

Many airlines, including Korean Air Lines, Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd and Japan's ANA, announced they were cancelling flights in and out of Wuhan after authorities announced a lockdown.

