An explosion occurred near Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in Kabul after Friday prayers as the city's Emergency Hospital confirms 14 victims.

Taliban's security men arrive at the blast scene and are preventing vehicles from passing through. (AP)

A bomb has exploded outside a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, when worshippers were going out of the premises after prayers, killing and injuring several people.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul confirmed 14 victims, four of whom were already dead when they arrived on Friday.

An explosion occurred on the main road near the Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque after Friday prayers, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

The victims were all civilians and worshippers, he said, adding that more information regarding the casualties would be released to the media later.

Taliban's security men have arrived at the blast scene and are preventing vehicles from passing through.

Eyewitnesses told local Tolo news that the explosion was triggered by a magnetic bomb. The media outlet, however, did not provide a precise number of casualties.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest terrorist attack in the capital.

Frequent bomb attacks

A bomb ripped through the same mosque in 2020, killing its imam.

While overall violence has significantly dropped across Afghanistan since the war ended with the Taliban returning to power, there have been regular bomb attacks in Kabul and other cities.

Several mosques and clerics have been targeted in these attacks, some claimed by Daesh terror group.

Two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside the offices earlier this month, the latest attack in the capital claimed by the group.

Source: AA