PM Manasseh Sogavare asks all allies, neighbours and friends to respect the Pacific nation's sovereign interests, saying cooperation with Beijing is not directed at any countries or external alliances.

United States, Japan, New Zealand and Australia are concerned about a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, says White House. (AFP)

Solomon Islands' decision to sign a security pact with China will not hurt or undermine peace and harmony in the region, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has told the parliament.

Sogavare confirmed the pact had been signed by foreign ministers from the two countries, a day after China announced the signing at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The move, days before a White House delegation is to arrive in Honiara, has heightened concerns in the United States and Australia about the potential for a Chinese military presence less than 2,000 kilometres from Australia.

In parliament, Sogavare asked friends, partners and neighbours to respect the country's sovereign interests.

"I ask all our neighbours, friends and partners to respect the sovereign interests of the Solomon Islands on the assurance that the decision will not adversely impact or undermine the peace and harmony of our region," Sogavare said.

He added the security cooperation with China was not directed at any countries or external alliances, "rather at our own internal security situation".

Solomon Islands lawmakers urged Sogavare to publicly disclose the terms of the security pact.

The Solomon Islands will "beef up" its police capacity so its own force can deal with incidents such as the November riots that saw buildings torched and lives lost, he said.

"Let me assure the people of the Solomon Islands that we entered into an arrangement with China with our eyes wide open guided by our national interests," Sogavare said.

US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand concerned

The United States, Japan, New Zealand and Australia are concerned about the pact, the White House said in a statement later on Tuesday.

"Officials from the four countries represented also shared concerns about a proposed security framework between the Solomon Islands and the People's Republic of China (PRC) and its serious risks to a free and open Indo-Pacific," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

