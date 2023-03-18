Fast News

Move to strengthen military cooperation follows a meeting in Tokyo earlier this week between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — the first such summit in 12 years.

At a fence-mending summit on Thursday, Tokyo and Seoul agreed to turn the page on a bitter dispute over Japan's use of war-time forced labour. (AFP)

South Korea will fully implement a key military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, a defence ministry official has told AFP news agency, as the two countries move to thaw long-frozen relations and renew diplomacy to counter Pyongyang.

Following the Tokyo summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the South Korea's foreign ministry was asked "to proceed with the needed measures to normalise the agreement," a defence ministry official, who declined to be named, said on Saturday.

The foreign ministry is expected to send a formal letter to its Japanese counterpart soon, the official added.

At a fence-mending summit on Thursday, the neighbours agreed to turn the page on a bitter dispute over Japan's use of war-time forced labour.

South Korea's Yoon, who has been keen to end the spat and present a united front against the nuclear-armed North, had flown to Japan to meet Kishida, the first such summit in 12 years.

According to a pool report, Yoon told Kishida he wanted a "complete normalisation" of a 2016 military agreement called the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which enables the two US allies to share military secrets, particularly over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile capacity.

READ MORE: Japan, South Korea pledge renewed 'shuttle diplomacy' after ties reset

North Korea releases pictures of its most recent missile test as South Korean and Japanese leaders hold their first summit in years pic.twitter.com/UGEPdUssz3 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 17, 2023

Security challenge

Seoul had threatened to scrap GSOMIA in 2019 as relations with Tokyo soured over trade disputes and a historical row stemming from Japan's 35-year colonial rule over the peninsula.

In response, an alarmed United States said that calling off the pact would only benefit North Korea and China.

Hours before it was set to expire, South Korea agreed to extend GSOMIA "conditionally", but warned it could be "terminated" at any moment.

Confronted with Pyongyang's growing aggression and flurry of missile tests, the neighbours have increasingly sought to bury the hatchet.

The increasing security challenge was thrown into sharp relief just before Yoon's arrival in Tokyo on Thursday as North Korea test-fired what it said was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Last year, Pyongyang declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, and recently leader Kim Jong Un called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production.

READ MORE: Is the threat of North Korea spurring Japan-South Korea rapprochement?

Source: TRTWorld and agencies