Economic necessity and Taiwan's refusal to increase financial aid were behind Honduras' decision to establish diplomatic ties with China, Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina has said. (Reuters)

Taiwan has recalled its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by Tegucigalpa's foreign minister to China.

"Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship between (Taiwan and Honduras) when they sent their foreign minister to China, which has seriously damaged the feelings of our government and people," the self-ruled island's government said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have decided to immediately recall our ambassador in Honduras to express our strong dissatisfaction."

The announcement came as Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina was heading to China to hold talks on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Beijing, government officials said.

Last week, Honduran President Xiomara Castro ordered Reina to establish diplomatic relations with China, a move that would sever its ties with Taiwan.

"One China" principle

Under Beijing's "One China" principle, no country may maintain official diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan.

Taiwan maintains a similar policy, having cut ties in the past with countries that switched recognition to Beijing.

If Honduras does formally switch recognition, it would leave Taiwan with just 13 countries with which it has formal diplomatic ties, having lost several Latin American allies in recent years.

Reina was being accompanied to China by lawmaker Xiomara Zelaya, the daughter of President Castro, three government and diplomatic officials said on condition of anonymity.

The Honduran delegation will meet China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Minister of the Presidency Rodolfo Pastor told local daily El Heraldo.

China's foreign ministry has not confirmed the visit, but on Thursday spokesman Wang Wenbin said China was "ready" to establish ties with Honduras.

