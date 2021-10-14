Fast News

Officials say at least 25 people were killed in an “extremely fierce” fire that engulfed the 13-story building overnight in Kaohsiung city.

Firefighters battle a blaze at a building in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on October 14, 2021. (hons / AP)

A fire in southern Taiwan has killed 25 and injured dozens of people after it engulfed a residential building overnight.

The 13-story building caught on fire around 3 am on Thursday [2000 GMT Wednesday], fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said.

Officials said 55 people had been taken to the hospital, including 14 people who showed no signs of life.

In Taiwan, official confirmation of a death can only be made in the hospital.

At least 11 people found on the scene were sent straight to the morgue, Fire Chief Li Ching-hsiu told reporters at the scene.

Li said the death toll could surpass 40, as firefighters conducted search and rescue efforts into the afternoon.

The blaze was “extremely fierce,” and destroyed many floors of the building, according to a statement from the fire department.

Firefighters are unsure of the source of the fire, but noted flames burned most intensely where a lot of clutter had been piled up.

The building is about 40 years old, according to an official statement, with shops in the lower levels and apartments above.

While the fire has been put out, the lower levels of the building were completely blackened.

Source: AP