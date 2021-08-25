Fast News

Afghanistan is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe following the withdrawal of coalition forces and needs an inclusive government with the participation of all national minorities, says Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon speaks at the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (AA)

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all national minorities.

Rahmon met with the Pakistani foreign minister in the capital Dushanbe and exchanged views on a range of issues including Afghanistan, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on a four-nation – Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran – tour to share Islamabad's perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Emomali Rahmon said Afghanistan, where the Taliban have taken power, is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe following the withdrawal of coalition forces.

He said the complex and dangerous situation in the war-torn country is a regional and global problem, and not just for the Afghans.

"It is clearly evident that Taliban are breaking their previous promises to form an interim government with the broad participation of other political forces in the country and are preparing to establish an Emirate," the statement read.

"Tajikistan strongly condemns all forms of lawlessness, murder, looting, and persecution of the Afghan people, especially Tajiks, Uzbeks, and other national minorities."

The press release noted that as a neighbor, Tajikistan has always supported the restoration of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and remains committed to this position.

"It is necessary to establish an inclusive government with the participation of all national minorities, especially Tajiks who make up more than 46 percent of the population in Afghanistan," Rahmon said.

He said the state structure in Afghanistan should be determined by a referendum, and the interests of all citizens of the country should be taken into account.

The president said that Tajikistan will not recognise any other government formed by "oppression and prosecution," and without taking into consideration the interests of all Afghan peoples, especially the minorities.

"Tajikistan calls upon the international community to take urgent measures to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan ... further indifference of the international community to the current situation in Afghanistan could lead to a protracted civil war," the statement said.

President Rahmon, according to the press release, conveyed constructive proposals to the Pakistani side for ensuring peace, stability, and further sustainable development in the neighbouring country.

Coordinated approach

In a brief statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Qureshi highlighted that both Pakistan and Tajikistan would benefit immensely from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in terms of enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity.

He also underlined the importance of a coordinated approach to realise shared objectives of a connected region.

Rahmon concurred on the “coordinated approach” and said he looked forward to receiving Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in September.

