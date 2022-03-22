Fast News

Schools will reopen across several provinces but those in the southern region of Kandahar – Taliban's spiritual heartland – will not open until next month, Taliban says, without giving any reason.

Reopening the schools was always a government objective and the Taliban were not bowing to pressure, officials say. (Reuters Archive)

Tens of thousands of girls were due to return to secondary school across Afghanistan, more than seven months after the Taliban seized power after the Western-backed government collapsed and imposed harsh restrictions on the rights of women to be educated.

The Education Ministry has said schools would reopen on Wednesday across several provinces – including the capital Kabul – but those in the southern region of Kandahar, the Taliban's spiritual heartland, will not open until next month with no given reason.

The ministry said reopening the schools was always a government objective and the Taliban were not bowing to pressure.

"We are not reopening the schools to make the international community happy, nor are we doing it to gain recognition from the world," said Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a ministry spokesperson, on Tuesday.

"We are doing it as part of our responsibility to provide education and other facilities to our students," he told the AFP news agency.

The Taliban had insisted they wanted to ensure schools for girls aged 12 to 19 were segregated and would operate according to Islamic principles.

All schools were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic when the Taliban took over in August –– but only boys and some younger girls were allowed to resume classes two months later.

The international community has made the right to education for all a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition, with several nations and organisations offering to pay teachers.

Poverty

Some pupils said they couldn't wait to get back –– even if it meant covering up according to a strict Taliban dress code.

"We are behind in our studies already," said Raihana Azizi, 17, as she prepared to attend class dressed in a black abaya, headscarf and veil over her face.

The Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on women, effectively banning them from many government jobs, policing what they wear and preventing them from travelling outside of their cities alone.

It is common for Afghan pupils to miss chunks of the school year as a result of poverty or conflict, and some continue lessons well into their late teens or early twenties.

Human Rights Watch also questioned the motivation for girls to study.

"Why would you and your family make huge sacrifices for you to study if you can never have the career you dreamed of?" asked Sahar Fetrat, an assistant researcher with the group.

The Education Ministry acknowledged authorities faced a shortage of teachers –– with many among the tens of thousands of people who fled the country as the Taliban swept to power.

"We need thousands of teachers and to solve this problem we are trying to hire new teachers on a temporary basis," the spokesperson said.

Source: AFP