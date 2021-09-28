Fast News

"The Islamic Emirate will implement the constitutional law of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah for a temporary period without any content that contradicts Islamic law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate," says Taliban's Justice Ministry.

A Taliban flag is placed in the front of a motorbike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 28, 2021. (AP)

Taliban's acting justice minister has vowed to replace the Islamic Republic's constitution with monarchy-era legislation from the 20th century.

Abdul Hakim Sharaey made the announcement in a meeting with China's ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu, according to a statement on the Facebook page of the Justice Ministry on Tuesday.

"The Islamic Emirate (Afghanistan under Taliban rule) will implement the constitutional law of the former King Mohammad Zahir Shah for a temporary period without any content that contradicts Islamic law and the principles of the Islamic Emirate," said the statement.

READ MORE: Can the Taliban 'really' give the Afghan woman her Islamic rights?

Sharaey also said that laws and international treaties that are not "against Islam and the Taliban government" and principles would be respected by the group, it said.

It added the Chinese diplomat assured the Taliban leader that Beijing wanted to maintain diplomatic relations with the group and help lift sanctions and that during the meeting Sharaey emphasised that the group wants to establish “good and friendly” relations with the world.

The 1964 Shah-era Constitution was previously re-enacted during the interim government following the fall of the Taliban's first regime in 2001 before the country adopted a new Constitution in 2004.

During their first regime from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had no constitution in place but governed through Sharia-based decrees.

READ MORE: Top US generals contradict Biden on Afghan troop withdrawal

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on August 15 two weeks ahead of US withdrawal, forcing then-president Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to flee the country.

The unexpected power grab triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear the Taliban's retribution.

READ MORE: Five reasons why Afghanistan shouldn’t fall off your radar

Source: AA