Fast News

At least four people killed and 14 others missing as rains cause a landslide and flooding, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes in East Java province.

This aerial handout photo taken on February 15, 2021 and released by Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows the damages from a landslide in Nganjuk, East Java province, where at least two people died and 16 others are missing. (AFP)

At least four people have been killed and 14 others are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rains swept away homes in Indonesia.

Meanwhile officials also said on Monday that hundreds forced to flee their flooded homes in East Java province.

Twenty-one people were initially reported missing, but three individuals were rescued after the disaster that struck on Sunday evening in a rural part of East Java.

Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency said it had found four bodies, but were still looking for 14 people reported missing.

"We cannot bring heavy equipment to the site of the landslides currently. However, we are currently trying to make our way," the East Java Search and Rescue Agency told AFP in a written statement.

READ MORE: Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, spews lava and ash

The landslide also seriously damaged eight houses, said the agency.

Pasuruan, a town in the same province, was also flooded after a river overflowed due to the heavy rains, forcing more than 350 people to flee their homes, the agency added.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago, where seasonal downpours are frequent and relentless.

In January at least 21 people died and more than 60,000 were evacuated after a series of major floods hit South Kalimantan.

READ MORE: Indonesia quake death toll climbs as weary medics soldier on

Source: AFP