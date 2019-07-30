Turkish foreign minister meets his Philippines counterpart Teodoro Locsin on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Philippines' Secretary for Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. shake hands during their meeting within 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. July 30, 2019. (Fatih Aktaş / AA)

Turkey is looking to increase trade volume and defence industry cooperation with the Philippines, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu held bilateral talks with his Philippines counterpart Teodoro Locsin Jr. as part of the 52nd Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

#ASEAN toplantısında ikili görüşmelere Filipinler DB Teodoro Locsin Jr ile başladık. #Tükiye-#Filipinler diplomatik... Posted by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday, July 29, 2019

Cavusoglu also met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov while in Bangkok.

ASEAN was formed in 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in Bangkok and was later joined by five other countries.

Turkey was granted the status of Sectoral Dialogue Partner in 2017.

Source: AA