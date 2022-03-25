Fast News

The United States has announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military for "atrocities" against civilians following last year's coup.

"Brutality and oppression have become trademarks of the Burmese military regime's rule," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said on Friday.

"Treasury is committed to holding accountable those who are responsible for the ongoing violence and repression."

The new measures came days after Washington said it has concluded that Myanmar's military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

The sanctions target two military commanders, an infantry division as well as three businessmen and four businesses.

Britain sanctioned Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Air Force Htun Aung and a company that supports the air force, along with Belarusian Honorary Consul Aung Moe Myint and his company.

They also joined Washington in sanctioning a businessman and his company that the countries said trafficked arms.

Mounting pressure

The measures come as Washington increasingly punishes the military both for the February 2021 coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and the violence in 2016 and 2017 against the Rohingya.

The new sanctions apply to Brigadier-General Ko Ko Oo, and Major-General Zaw Hein as well as the 66th Light Infantry Division.

The latter has been accused of carrying out a December 2021 massacre in which civilians "were captured, tortured and killed."

Three individuals and two companies were also sanctioned for providing arms to the military, while two firms were targeted for assisting other businesses that had been sanctioned previously.

The Treasury Department also said it has added to its sanctions list six people found guilty of setting up a Boko Haram cell in the United Arab Emirates to raise funds for insurgents in Nigeria.

