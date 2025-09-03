Daily News Brief | 3 September

Israeli families call on Trump to intervene with Netanyahu over prisoner swap and Gaza ceasefire. And, China shows military might as Xi Jinping leads parade with Putin and Kim in strong defiant message.
September 3, 2025
This is TRT World’s Daily News Brief for Wednesday, September 3rd.
More To Listen
Daily News Brief | 22 December
When codes rule the world
Thailand-Cambodia conflict explained
Why Africa’s future may depend on its diaspora
Why is Palestinian art a test for German free speech?
Syria: One year after Assad
What’s behind Trump’s fight with South Africa?
Why do phobias scare us so much?
Bolsonaro’s conviction and what it means for Brazil
Why the origins of Christianity lead back to Türkiye