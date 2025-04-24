POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Norman Finkelstein speaks about his early upbringing and his pro-Palestinian solidarity work
00:00
00:0000:00
War on Gaza
Norman Finkelstein speaks about his early upbringing and his pro-Palestinian solidarity work
Activist, writer and public intellectual Norman Finkelstein speaks candidly about his early upbringing in New York City — raised by parents who were both Holocaust survivors — and how that has led to his tireless pro-Palestinian solidarity work.
April 24, 2025

Activist, writer and public intellectual Norman Finkelstein speaks candidly about his early upbringing in New York City — raised by parents who were both Holocaust survivors — and how that has led to his tireless pro-Palestinian solidarity work, including his “forensic scholarship” of Israeli criminality and the related abuse of Holocaust memory.

Towards the end of the discussion, Finkelstein offers important though difficult advice to those who embrace “the values of truth and justice,” which, as he alludes, are ideals that do not come with any significant personal "reward".

More To Listen
Daily News Brief | 23 December
When codes rule the world
Thailand-Cambodia conflict explained
Why Africa’s future may depend on its diaspora
Why is Palestinian art a test for German free speech?
Syria: One year after Assad
What’s behind Trump’s fight with South Africa?
Why do phobias scare us so much?
Bolsonaro’s conviction and what it means for Brazil
Why the origins of Christianity lead back to Türkiye