Fast News

Ukraine's NATO allies are stepping up to strengthen the country's defences in response to Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, while Germany blocks the export of German-made weapons.

Many other NATO allies, including Britain and Poland, also agreed to export weapons directly to Ukraine. (AA)

NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have said they will provide Ukraine with US-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles.

"Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and their Allies are working together expeditiously to hand over the security assistance to Ukraine," their defence ministers said in a joint statement late on Friday.

Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, and Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked the allies for their support in Kyiv's standoff with Russia.

"Partners & friends of Ukraine don't stay away," Reznikov said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Germany has blocked NATO ally Estonia from giving military support to Ukraine by refusing to issue permits for German-origin weapons to be exported to Kiev, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

READ MORE: US, Russia agree to soothe Ukraine tensions, more talks next week

Partners & friends of 🇺🇦 don’t stay away! A new important decision for the safety of the whole Europe - @StateDept approved for #Lithuania, #Latvia & #Estonia to send American-made weapons to repel attacks and defending Ukraine! Thanks to our friends for the support! 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸🇱🇹🇪🇪🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/Zmo2Ee5Wjm — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) January 21, 2022

Germany against "export of lethal weapons"

The US State Department cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send US-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine on Wednesday, as US President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine.

Many other NATO allies, including Britain and Poland, also agreed to export weapons directly to Ukraine, but the German government declined to do so.

"Germany has not supported the export of lethal weapons in recent years," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news conference on Friday.

In the case of Estonia, Berlin is refusing to allow a third country to send artillery to Ukraine because the weaponry originated in Germany, the WSJ cited Estonian and German officials as saying.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine in what Western states fear is the precursor to an assault on the Eastern European country.

Russia denies it is planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of its demands is not met.

READ MORE: Eerie calm in Ukraine amid prospect of a Russian invasion

Source: TRTWorld and agencies