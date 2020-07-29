Fast News

Members of the Wagner group were allegedly plotting to destabilise the country ahead of next month's presidential election, Belta state news agency has reported.

Belarus has detained 33 Russian nationals it said were members of a Russian group of private military contractors, Wagner, after 200 members of the group entered the country.

"Thirty-two militants from foreign private military company Wagner were detained" near the capital Minsk, Belta state news agency said on Wednesday, adding that another Russian citizen was also detained at a separate location.

Belta also published a list of the names, surnames, and dates of birth of the alleged Russian mercenaries.

Citing law enforcement, it said the Russian mercenaries were allegedly plotting to destabilise the country ahead of next month's presidential election.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies