The announcement was set to come on Wednesday and also include permission for other countries, including Poland, to send tanks to Ukraine.

Berlin was expected to announce a decision to send powerful German-made Leopard battle tanks long sought by Kiev, and allies to start training Ukrainian forces to use them.

Western nations have pledged ever-more sophisticated military hardware in recent weeks to help Ukraine fight Russia.

Berlin stopped short of a green light on Tuesday, but German media - including newspaper Der Spiegel and news channel NTV - reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would grant approval.

The announcement was set to come on Wednesday and also include permission for other countries, including Poland, to transfer their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the outlets reported.

Washington is also now leaning toward sending a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, US officials told the Wall Street Journal.

The Free Democratic Party, a member of Germany's ruling political coalition, tweeted Tuesday night: "Germany sends Leopard-Panzer tanks to Ukraine!"

Ukraine and several of its allies have been urging Germany for weeks to allow the delivery of the Leopards, but a US-led meeting of Kiev's allies in Germany last week failed to yield a decision.

'Blatant provocation'

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he had "expressly encouraged partner countries that have Leopard tanks that are ready for deployment to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks".

"I expect a decision to be made shortly," he added, following talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin.

"We must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster."

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, hit back at reports about Washington mulling supplying tanks, saying that such a move would show "the real aggressor in the current conflict".

"If the United States decides to supply tanks, it will be impossible to justify such step using arguments about 'defensive weapons'," he said, according to a post on the Russian Embassy's official Facebook page.

"This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."

'Lasting mark'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned the delivery of the Leopard tanks would "bring nothing good to the future relationship" between Berlin and Moscow.

"They will leave a lasting mark," he said.

Under Berlin's war weapons control rules, countries using German-made armaments are required to seek Berlin's permission if they wish to transfer them to a third party.

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said discussions over the tank transfers "must end with decisions" and that "allies have the required number of tanks" his country has been demanding.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies