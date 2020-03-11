Fast News

Merkel's statement left the parliamentary meeting startled and silent, according to a report by German newspaper Bild.

Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Alexander Dobrind, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Ralph Brinkhaus arrive for a CDU meeting, in Berlin, Germany March 10, 2020. (Reuters)

Around 60 to 70 percent of the people in Germany could contract the novel coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly told the German Parliament on Tuesday.

Germany has recorded almost 1,300 cases and announced two deaths related to the virus.

Merkel pointed out that more events needs to be cancelled in order to reduce the speed of coronavirus spread.

While talking about the decision of playing football matches in Bundesliga without fans, Merkel said: "Playing in front of empty tribunes is not the worst thing to happen this country."

Merkel says top EU leaders stressing cooperation

Angela Merkel earlier said she talked to other top leaders of EU member states and the European Commission at a video conference on Tuesday evening and explained what her country is doing to contain the spread of the virus and also how the government is financially supporting companies that have been especially hard hit by the outbreak.

She stressed that a coordinated fight against the outbreak among the Europeans is of big significance as well as an international effort to find and develop vaccines against the virus.



A written statement said that the other leaders also stressed that European cooperation in the battle against the coronavirus was much needed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies