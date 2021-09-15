Fast News

Dominic Raab, under fire for going on holiday as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August, has been demoted and replaced by Liz Truss, who brokered a series of deals since Britain's full exit.

Liz Truss will remain minister for women and equalities, says PM Johnson's office. (Reuters)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved foreign minister Dominic Raab following sustained criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, Downing Street said.

Johnson made Raab deputy prime minister, the justice secretary, and Lord Chancellor in a reshuffle on Wednesday that also saw gaffe-prone education secretary Gavin Williamson sacked.

Raab was moved after he went on holiday in Crete as the Taliban advanced on Kabul last month.

Truss will remain minister for women and equalities, PM Johnson's office said on Wednesday.

